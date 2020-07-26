Alleged DUI driver ejected from car in Tulare County after violent crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An alleged DUI driver is fighting for his life after a violent crash ejected him out of his car in Tulare County Saturday night.

The driver made his way southbound on Highway 99 just before midnight and when he tried exiting at Avenue 76, he had too much speed and drove off the roadway.

His Honda slammed into a tree near the highway and the collision ejected him from the car.

Medics arrived and rushed him to Kaweah Delta Medical Center in critical condition.

CHP officers say alcohol is a factor in this major-injury crash
