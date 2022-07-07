Tulare police officer accused of being drunk, asleep in marked patrol car

TULARE, Calif. -- The Tulare Police Department is looking into one of its own after an officer was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

Officers say the department received calls of an officer asleep in a marked patrol vehicle on June 23rd.

The man behind the wheel was identified by his unit at Officer Frank Garcia, who has worked for the department for more than two years.

Authorities say Garcia appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

The California Highway Patrol took over and arrested Garcia, who was later given a citation to appear in court.

Officer Garcia is now on paid administrative leave since being arrested.
