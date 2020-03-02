2 displaced after fire damages Fresno County home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were displaced after a fire damaged their home near Dunlap in Fresno County early Monday morning.The fire was reported around 1 a.m. off Dunlap Road near Orchard Drive.Firefighters put out the blaze, but officials say the flames did extensive damage.The two residents got out of the house safely. No one was injured.The cause of the fire is under investigation.