Arts & Entertainment

Dustin Diamond, 'Saved by the Bell' star, hospitalized with cancer

By Lisa Respers France, CNN
Dustin Diamond, who played the role of Screech on the popular 1990s high school comedy "Saved by the Bell," is hospitalized with cancer, his manager told CNN Friday.

Diamond's health is "serious" and he is undergoing testing at an undisclosed Florida hospital to determine the type and severity of the cancer, according to his rep.

An actor and stand-up comedian, Diamond is best known for his performance as Samuel "Screech" Powers in the teen series that was recently reimagined by the Peacock streaming service with some of the original stars, though not Diamond.

His 2009 book "Behind the Bell," in which Diamond shared backstage stories about shooting "Saved by the Bell," stirred controversy.

He also faced some legal troubles, serving three months in jail for stabbing a man during a 2014 altercation at a bar in Wisconsin.

The actor has appeared in a number of reality shows over the years including "Celebrity Fit Club," "Celebrity Boxing 2," and "Celebrity Championship Wrestling." In 2018 he appeared as his "Saved by the Bell" character in the series "Zack Morris Is Trash."

MORE: Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tika Sumpter talk about 'Mixed-ish'
EMBED More News Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tika Sumpter about "Mixed-ish."


The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityactorcancer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Many frustrated CA workers locked out of unemployment benefits
Fresno healthcare worker shares his COVID-19 vaccine journey
Walmart in Tulare shut down, shoppers flee after reports of shooting
Hundreds line up for drive-through mass COVID vaccination site at Sierra Pacific
NRA declares bankruptcy, plans to incorporate in Texas
Biden's COVID-19 plan: 100 million shots just the start
Former cybercriminal shows how easy it is to fool CA EDD
Show More
'Kill him with his own gun': Police describe facing the mob at the Capitol
Merced County struggling with low supply of COVID-19 vaccine
Dodger Stadium reopens as COVID-19 vaccination site
'Do you need help?' Police say waitress saved abused boy
22 puppies rescued from Valley home will go up for adoption
More TOP STORIES News