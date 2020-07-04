Employee at Dutch Bros location in Fresno tests positive for coronavirus

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An employee at a Dutch Bros location in Fresno has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.The company says the employee, who works at its store on N Maple Ave, took a COVID-19 test on June 25 and was confirmed to be positive with the virus on July 1.The location has been shut down and will be deep-cleaned.Dutch Bros says the employee worked an afternoon shift on June 22 and a morning shift on June 23.The employee has been asked to self-isolate for 14 days.Another employee at a Dutch Bros location in Merced tested positive for the coronavirus in mid-June.