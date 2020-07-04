Coronavirus

Employee at Dutch Bros location in Fresno tests positive for coronavirus

(File picture)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An employee at a Dutch Bros location in Fresno has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The company says the employee, who works at its store on N Maple Ave, took a COVID-19 test on June 25 and was confirmed to be positive with the virus on July 1.

The location has been shut down and will be deep-cleaned.

Dutch Bros says the employee worked an afternoon shift on June 22 and a morning shift on June 23.

The employee has been asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Another employee at a Dutch Bros location in Merced tested positive for the coronavirus in mid-June.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnobusinesscoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Tulare County may bring back 'stay at home' orders if COVID-19 case continues to surge
Merced County closing parks, lakes during 4th of July weekend
Duke researchers help discover mutation that spreads coronavirus faster
Watch list: 19 CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Do cloth face masks really work? We tested them in the lab
Pedestrian severely injured after being hit by car in northeast Fresno
140 employees on furlough after Club One Casino in Fresno forced to shut down again
Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in Visalia, police say
Central California coronavirus cases
Delano Police to step up gang enforcement after two girls shot dead at party
1 killed in Fresno Co. hit-and-run
Show More
Local law enforcement urge residents to wear masks
Gruesome details show how Texas soldier may have been killed
Confirmed coronavirus cases rising in 40 of 50 states
Wild fireworks street fight caught on video
643 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Fresno Co. Jail
More TOP STORIES News