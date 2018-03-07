I just had a great conversation with some of the students at Stoneman Douglas High School about some important/impactful things that they have planned. I’m looking forward to being more involved in the change that they WILL create. #MSDStrong 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) March 7, 2018

It’s way BIGGER than basketball. We are the voices for the people that don’t get to be heard. Joaquin Oliver may you Rest In Peace and i dedicate my return and the rest of this Miami Heat season to you. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 26, 2018

Our conversation about bridging the gap between the students from Parkland, Florida and Chicago was really impressive. These young adults GET IT. They understand the power of their voices for the ones that often go unheard! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) March 7, 2018

Inspired by the student activism following the Valentine's Day school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that took 17 the lives of students and teachers, basketball star Dwyane Wade visited Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to show his appreciation."I just wanted to come and say I'm inspired by all of you," Wade told a crowd of students. "As someone out here in the public eye, I'm proud to say I'm from this state."Wade, who plays for the local Miami Heat, dedicated the rest of his season to one of the shooting victims, Joaquin Oliver. According to his family, Oliver was excited that Wade rejoined the team just days before he was killed. Oliver was buried in a Wade jersey on Feb 17.Wade said he had conversations with students about their activism, and he looked forward to "being more involved in the change that they WILL create."