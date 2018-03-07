PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

'I'm inspired by all of you': Basketball star Dwyane Wade visits students at Stoneman Douglas High School

"As someone out here in the public eye, I'm proud to say I'm from this state," Dwyane Wade said to the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. (Julien DeCoste/Instagram | JPelose22/Twitter)

Inspired by the student activism following the Valentine's Day school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that took 17 the lives of students and teachers, basketball star Dwyane Wade visited Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to show his appreciation.


"I just wanted to come and say I'm inspired by all of you," Wade told a crowd of students. "As someone out here in the public eye, I'm proud to say I'm from this state."

Wade, who plays for the local Miami Heat, dedicated the rest of his season to one of the shooting victims, Joaquin Oliver. According to his family, Oliver was excited that Wade rejoined the team just days before he was killed. Oliver was buried in a Wade jersey on Feb 17.


Wade said he had conversations with students about their activism, and he looked forward to "being more involved in the change that they WILL create."

