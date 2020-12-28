Health & Fitness

Staff and residents at central Fresno health clinic to receive COVID-19 vaccine

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A health clinic in central Fresno will start administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents and staff at the Dycora Transitional Health & Living facility will be given the vaccine this morning.

On Monday, the facility will hold a clinic as health officials administer the shots.

They'll start at 11 am.

The Golden Living Hillcrest at First Street and Dakota is part of the Dycora Nursing Home chain, and was one of the first Fresno area nursing facilities to deal with coronavirus outbreaks.
