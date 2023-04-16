E-40 ejected from Kings-Warriors NBA playoff game in Sacramento; blames 'racial bias,' ESPN says

E-40 and the Sacramento Kings have released a statement regarding the incident

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Golden State Warriors fan and Bay Area hip-hop legend E-40 was kicked out of Saturday night's playoff game between the Warriors and Kings in Sacramento, California, and he said "racial bias" led to his dismissal, according to our sister network ESPN.

Videos show the rapper, who was born Earl Stevens, talking to security at Golden 1 Center before leaving his courtside seats.

Rapper E-40, right, reacts after being kicked out of the Warriors' Game 1 loss to the Kings in Sacramento. Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images

The Kings said Sunday that they are looking into the incident.

"The Sacramento Kings take these claims seriously and are investigating the facts and circumstances regarding the situation, as we do anytime an accusation like this is made," the team said in a statement.

Sources told Andscape's Marc J. Spears that Golden 1 Center security believed E-40 stood excessively thus blocking the view of fans behind him, refused to comply after a warning was given after many complaints and there was an effort by Kings & Warriors security to escort him out without further distraction.

However, a source close to E-40 told Spears that a warning was never given by Golden 1 security for standing excessively.

Early Sunday, the rapper issued a statement to Marc Spears telling his side of the events.

Spears shared the statement with ABC7 News:

"On Saturday night, I was subjected to disrespectful heckling over the course of the Warriors-Kings game in Sacramento. During the fourth quarter, I finally turned around and addressed one heckler in an assertive but polite manner.

Yes, shortly thereafter, Kings' security approached me, assumed that I instigated the encounter and proceeded to kick me out of the arena.



Unfortunately, it was yet another reminder that---despite my success and accolades as a musician and entrepreneur---racial bias remains prevalent. Security saw a disagreement between a Black man and a white woman and immediately assumed that I was at fault.



I've attended countless NBA games throughout my lifetime and have always prided myself in my professionalism, so this experience has been jarring."

E-40 has courtside seats at Golden State's Chase Center next to the Warriors bench, and he even joined the team's contingent when it visited the White House this year to celebrate winning last season's NBA championship.

E-40 tweeted video showing he was in Sacramento on Saturday, the day of the NBA playoff game, for a bottle signing at Total Wine and More.

The Warriors trail the Kings 1-0 in the first-round series between the two teams with Game 2 Monday night in Sacramento.

KGO-TV staff contributed to this report