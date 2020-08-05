Eagle Mountain Casino moving to larger facility in Porterville

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Eagle Mountain Casino will be moving to a new location as it looks to expand.On Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom approved the Tule River Tribe's proposed gaming project in Porterville.The tribe will be able to move forward with plans to relocate the casino, while also making plans to build a new hotel.The tribe council chairman, Neil Peyron, told Action News they're looking forward to rebuilding in a safer location."A lot of accidents on the reservation. Primary reason we don't serve alcohol at the casino so we cannot have any tragedies we can prevent," Peyron said.The tribal council will now move to a larger facility near the Porterville Airport.Officials say the move will bring about 400 construction jobs and 300 or more casino operation jobs. It will also make room for 80 new homes on the reservation.