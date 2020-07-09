FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new no-smoking rule is in effect at Eagle Mountain Casino in Tulare County.
Casino officials said the new and temporary policy is for the safety of guests and employees during the coronavirus pandemic.
Face masks are still required inside the casino. Officials said by eliminating smoking, the amount of time people's faces are covered will increase.
Eagle Mountain will still have designated smoking areas outside between the casino and the event center.
Eagle Mountain Casino issues temporary no-smoking policy amid COVID-19 concerns
A new no-smoking rule is in effect at Eagle Mountain Casino in Tulare County.
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News