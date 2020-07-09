Coronavirus

Eagle Mountain Casino issues temporary no-smoking policy amid COVID-19 concerns

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new no-smoking rule is in effect at Eagle Mountain Casino in Tulare County.

Casino officials said the new and temporary policy is for the safety of guests and employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

Face masks are still required inside the casino. Officials said by eliminating smoking, the amount of time people's faces are covered will increase.

Eagle Mountain will still have designated smoking areas outside between the casino and the event center.
