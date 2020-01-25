crash

CHP searching for drivers who fled from fatal crash in Tulare County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating after one person was killed, and two others were severely injured in a hit-and-run crash in Tulare County on Thursday morning.

Investigators have identified the man killed in the crash as 32-year-old Antonio Mejia Lopez.

The crash was reported at around 7:00 a.m. on Avenue 56 west of Road 176.

CHP says three separate vehicles, a Honda Odyssey, a Chevrolet Silverado and a Honda Civic, were traveling east on Avenue 56, while a Mini Cooper was driving west on the roadway.

Officials say it's still unclear what caused the initial crash, but they do believe the drivers of the Mini Cooper and the Chevrolet collided head-on.

The male driver inside the Mini Cooper died at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet, identified as Javier Cortez, 45, and Jaime Hernandez, 30, suffered major injuries and were rushed to Kaweah Delta Medical Center.

CHP says the drivers in the two other cars fled the scene after the crash, and the Honda Odyssey had been stolen.

Investigators are now searching for the two drivers to determine why they left the crash scene in the first place.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two drivers is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol at 559-784-7444.

