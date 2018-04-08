Early morning disturbance leads to arrest of SE Fresno man

An early morning disturbance call led to the arrest of this southeast Fresno man who was home with his wife and two young kids.It happened at an apartment on east Dwight Way. Fresno Police say 30-year-old Johnson San was standing at the front door with a modified AR-15 style rifle.Authorities say when officers walked towards him, he threw the weapon inside the apartment and closed the door.Officials later went inside and found the firearm along with a high capacity magazine that was loaded with 20 rounds of piercing ammunition.