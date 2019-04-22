fire

Early morning fire injures one person in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews are trying to determine the cause of mobile home fire in northwest Fresno.

It happened around 3 a.m. Saturday near Marks and Ashlan.

Video sent to us by an ABC30 insider shows the response as you see smoke pouring from out of the home.

One person was injured in the fire as crews managed to keep it from spreading.

The condition of the person is unknown at this time.
