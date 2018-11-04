Early morning house fire forces 14 people out, including 9 children

A two-alarm house fire in Central Fresno early Sunday morning forced 14 people out of their homes, including nine children.Firefighters say flames spread quickly and caused significant damage to the house, even spreading to an apartment complex next door.Firefighters evacuated the apartment building and got everyone out safely.About an hour later, they had the fire under control.The house is a total loss and the apartment building had minor damage.Firefighters say it's too early to know exactly what started the fire.