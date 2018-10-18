Early morning officer-involved shooting in Northeast Fresno

OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Northeast Fresno.

The incident happened around 1:20 a.m. in the area of Sierra Vista and Quincy, just a couple blocks away from Maple Creek Elementary.


Police Chief Jerry Dyer says police followed a 38-year old man to the intersection after they learned he was possibly suicidal and armed from his sister.

"There was information that the mother had received from her daughter and I don't know all the details of that information yet, but it caused her to believe the son was irrational was in fact armed with a gun and not only threatening suicide but possibly could of ultimately hurt her as well," Chief Dyer said.

Police helicopters followed the suspect to his mother's home. The suspect went inside where she feared for her life after he started yelling at her.

It is unclear why he was on his way to the home.

"We do know he was acting irate inside attempted to force himself into a bedroom where his mother was located and according to what she told the officers, she was in fear for her life," Chief Dyer said.

Fresno Police tried to negotiate with the suspect for 20 minutes but he eventually came out of the home with the firearm.

Officials say he was shot in the arm by police and taken to Clovis Regional Medical Center.

Family told police the suspect has an extensive drug history.

Officials say this was an isolated incident.

Quincy is still closed off at the moment.

The suspect is in stable condition.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave.

This is the sixth officer involved shooting this year.

Stay with Action News for more updates.
