shooting

Early morning shooting in southeast Fresno sends 2 men to hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police officers are at an apartment complex in southeast Fresno searching for clues following an early morning shooting that sent two men to the hospital.

It happened just before 2:30 on Winery and Balch at the Kings Palace Apartments - that 's just north of Kings Canyon.

Police say they received a Shotspotter call of six shots fired in the area.

Officers arrived to find two men in their twenties with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

One of the victims has been identified, but police are not releasing his identity at this time.

Police are currently going to nearby apartments to see if anyone had witnessed the shooting.

They're also checking the surrounding homes and businesses to see if there is any surveillance video.

Both victims are at Community Regional Medical Center and are refusing to talk about what happened.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoshootingfresno police department
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Man shot and killed hours after proposing to girlfriend: Family
13-year-old girl killed, 2 hurt in mall parking lot shooting
Man found bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds in Visalia
9 shot in drive-by shooting while filming music video: Sheriff
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen arrested for Madera DUI crash that killed his passenger
Fresno Co residents come home to find dead body in garage
Tulare Co man arrested for smearing feces on church
Fire in northwest Fresno leaves 4 people without home
Family mourns Fresno hit-and-run victim killed on Christmas
2 dead in Texas church shooting, shooter killed
As new season opens, another horse dies at Santa Anita
Show More
Cece's Noodles voluntarily recalled over Listeria concerns
Bake sale to support Clovis teacher in hospice and her 2-year-old daughter
VIDEO: Camera captures burglary at Parlier gas station
Madera Police make arrest in brutal murder of homeless woman
Traffic resumes on major highways connecting Central Valley to southern California
More TOP STORIES News