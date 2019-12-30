Early morning shooting in southeast Fresno sends 2 men to hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police officers are at an apartment complex in southeast Fresno searching for clues following an early morning shooting that sent two men to the hospital.It happened just before 2:30 on Winery and Balch at the Kings Palace Apartments - that 's just north of Kings Canyon.Police say they received a Shotspotter call of six shots fired in the area.Officers arrived to find two men in their twenties with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.One of the victims has been identified, but police are not releasing his identity at this time.Police are currently going to nearby apartments to see if anyone had witnessed the shooting.They're also checking the surrounding homes and businesses to see if there is any surveillance video.Both victims are at Community Regional Medical Center and are refusing to talk about what happened.