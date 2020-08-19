Magnitude 4.8 earthquake rattles Death Valley area, USGS says

The temblor was recorded just after 10:30 a.m., the USGS said.
Its epicenter was located near the northern part of Death Valley, according to the USGS.
Meanwhile, the USGS reported a 3.0-magnitude earthquake struck about 1.8 miles from Fontana around 10:50 a.m.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage following either quake.
