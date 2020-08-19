Magnitude 4.8 earthquake rattles Death Valley area, USGS says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=6376723" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> What is an earthquake swarm? If a big quake hits during the pandemic, will we be prepared? Dr. Lucy Jones is answering questions about earthquakes from ABC7 viewers.

A preliminary magnitude 4.8 earthquake rattled the Death Valley area on Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The temblor was recorded just after 10:30 a.m., the USGS said.Its epicenter was located near the northern part of Death Valley, according to the USGS.Meanwhile, the USGS reported a 3.0-magnitude earthquake struck about 1.8 miles from Fontana around 10:50 a.m.There were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage following either quake.