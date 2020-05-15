earthquake

6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes western Nevada, felt in parts of Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A preliminary 6.4 magnitude earthquake that struck Nevada could be felt in parts of the Central Valley early on Friday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the tremblr hit near Tonopah, Nevada at around 4 a.m.

One resident in Sanger shared video with Action News of the quake causing a light fixture in her house to sway.

A Sanger resident sent Action News video of the earthquake causing a light fixture to jolt in her house.



Many Fresno residents took to Twitter, reporting they'd felt the earthquake.




It's unclear if the quake caused any damage.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
