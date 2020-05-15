6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes western Nevada, felt in parts of Valley

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=6185070" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Sanger resident sent Action News video of the earthquake causing a light fixture to jolt in her house.

In case you thought it was a dream... that was an Earthquake. Preliminary reports show a 6.4 magnitude EQ out of Tonopah, Nevada. @ABC30 Action News AM Live starts at 4:30 with the latest. #earthquake https://t.co/kukQzNshIy — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) May 15, 2020

Did you feel it? Preliminary Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake 36 miles from Tonopah, Nevada. Woke me up! https://t.co/FPOOVvYmBr — Graciela Moreno (@GracielaABC) May 15, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A preliminary 6.4 magnitude earthquake that struck Nevada could be felt in parts of the Central Valley early on Friday morning.According to the United States Geological Survey, the tremblr hit near Tonopah, Nevada at around 4 a.m.One resident in Sanger shared video with Action News of the quake causing a light fixture in her house to sway.Many Fresno residents took to Twitter, reporting they'd felt the earthquake.It's unclear if the quake caused any damage.