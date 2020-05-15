6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes western Nevada, felt in parts of Valley

According to the United States Geological Survey, the tremblr hit near Tonopah, Nevada at around 4 a.m.
One resident in Sanger shared video with Action News of the quake causing a light fixture in her house to sway.
Many Fresno residents took to Twitter, reporting they'd felt the earthquake.
In case you thought it was a dream... that was an Earthquake. Preliminary reports show a 6.4 magnitude EQ out of Tonopah, Nevada. @ABC30 Action News AM Live starts at 4:30 with the latest. #earthquake https://t.co/kukQzNshIy— Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) May 15, 2020
Did you feel it? Preliminary Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake 36 miles from Tonopah, Nevada. Woke me up! https://t.co/FPOOVvYmBr— Graciela Moreno (@GracielaABC) May 15, 2020
It's unclear if the quake caused any damage.
