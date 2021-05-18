3.6 magnitude earthquake shakes near Huron in western Fresno County

The trembler was reported west of Huron around 7:44 am. The USGS originally reported a preliminary 4.1 magnitude quake, but updated it to a magnitude 3.6 later Tuesday morning.
At 7:44 AM PDT, Tuesday, May 18th, 2021, there was a magnitude 3.6 earthquake, centered about 6 miles west-southwest of Huron, in southwestern Fresno County. Did you feel it? If so, you can report your experience here: https://t.co/i1Mk7bM2qV. #CAwx #Earthquake— NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) May 18, 2021
ABC30 Meteorologist Madeline Evans says two more aftershocks were also reported shortly after the first quake.
Some ABC30 viewers reported feeling the earthquake in Coalinga.
It wasn't immediately clear if there were any damages.
