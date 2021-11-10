6.6 magnitude earthquake strikes near Japan's Ryukyu Islands, USGS says

EMBED <>More Videos

How to make your own earthquake kit

HIRARA, Japan -- A preliminary-magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck near Japan's Ryukyu Islands on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage, and whether the quake would trigger a tsunami warning was unclear.

The earthquake's epicenter was located in the Pacific Ocean, about 115 miles southeast of city of Hirara on Japan's island of Miyako, the USGS said. It occurred at 11:45 p.m. local time and its depth was measured at just over 6 miles.

Great California ShakeOut: LA Metro unveils earthquake early warning system
EMBED More News Videos

People in government offices, businesses and schools across Southern California stopped everything for a minute Thursday to "drop, cover and hold on" during a statewide earthquake drill.



DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
earthquakeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
Show More
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
Miracle's holiday cocktail pop-up back at Fresno's Modernist
More TOP STORIES News