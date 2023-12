6.2 magnitude earthquake in northwest China kills at least 95 in Gansu and Qinghai provinces

BEIJING -- Chinese state media are reporting that at least 95 people have been killed in a magnitude 6.2 earthquake in the country's northwest.

The official Xinhua News Agency said that 86 died in the province of Gansu and another nine in neighboring Qinghai province in the quake, which occurred late on Monday evening.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.