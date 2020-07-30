4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Los Angeles County, USGS says

LOS ANGELES -- A 4.2-magnitude earthquake hit the Pacoima area in Southern California early Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The quake hit at about 4:30 a.m. The quake was centered 1.3 miles from Pacoima and 1.4 miles north-northeast of San Fernando, USGS said.A strong shaking was felt across the San Fernando Valley region.According to a USGS map, the shaking was felt over an area stretching from Palmdale to Anaheim, and from Ontario to Agoura Hills.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries due to the quake.