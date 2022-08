2 men hospitalized after shooting at east central Fresno apartment complex, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men have been hospitalized after a shooting in east central Fresno Thursday morning.

The Fresno Police Department says it happened at the Primavera Apartment Complex on Maple and Andrews just before 5 am.

One of the victims showed up at the front door of a resident's apartment. He led the resident to the other gunshot victim.

Both men were rushed to the hospital.

Officers believe the shooting happened inside an apartment but are still investigating.