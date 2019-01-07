CHURCH FIRE

East Central Fresno church damaged in early morning fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno Fire is investigating an early morning fire that severely damaged an East Central Fresno church.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Fire is investigating an early morning fire that severely damaged an East Central Fresno church.

It was first reported just before 4 a.m. Monday at the Victory Christian Fellowship Church on Fine near Clinton way.


When crews arrived they found an active fire in the second story of the building and quickly worked to put it out.

No word at this time what caused the fire and no injuries have been reported.

Investigators say the fire caused anywhere from $10,000 to $20,000 worth of damage.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
church firefirefire departmentsFresno - ChinatownFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHURCH FIRE
Firefighters uncover game room inside Texas church
Kerman family that moved to Paradise looking to rebuild after Camp Fire
Painting of Jesus survives seven-alarm fire in Massachusetts
Electrical fire threatens Church in Central Fresno, officials say
More church fire
Top Stories
Man rescued from sinkhole in Clovis, roadway closed
'My dad loved everyone unconditionally:' daughter of killed farm worker says
Video shows thieves taking tips from jar at Chicken Shack
VIDEO: Man smashes window at Clovis yogurt shop
Parlier Police search for missing at-risk 13-year-old
Golden Globes 2019: 'Bohemian Rhapsody' wins best drama
Carol Burnett reflects on her career: My 'childhood dreams came true'
Premier Bridal Showcase comes to Downtown Fresno
Show More
Woman's body found wrapped in plastic
Dog returned to family after being stolen nearly 4 years prior
Baby sitter accused of killing boy and giving body to mother
Man chasing woman gets confronted by sensei during karate class
Food stamp program could run out of funds if shutdown continues
More News