East Central Fresno church damaged in early morning fire

#Breaking - Fresno Fire at the scene of a fire at Victory Christian Fellowship Church in East Central Fresno. pic.twitter.com/FsoyCWWeZN — Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) January 7, 2019

Fresno Fire is investigating an early morning fire that severely damaged an East Central Fresno church.It was first reported just before 4 a.m. Monday at the Victory Christian Fellowship Church on Fine near Clinton way.When crews arrived they found an active fire in the second story of the building and quickly worked to put it out.No word at this time what caused the fire and no injuries have been reported.Investigators say the fire caused anywhere from $10,000 to $20,000 worth of damage.