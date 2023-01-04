19-year-old, 16-year-old hospitalized after shooting in east central Fresno, police say

Shell casings were found just down the street at Maple and Normal Avenue -- that's next to Norseman Elementary School.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two teenagers are in the hospital after being shot in East Central Fresno.

Police got a call before 11:30 Tuesday night about two people asking for help at a gas station on Maple and McKinley.

A 19-year-old walked in with a gunshot to his upper body, and a 16-year-old was hit in the back.

The two were taken to Community Regional Medical Center. The 19-year-old was taken into surgery in critical condition.

The 16-year-old is also being treated for his injuries.

Police say the victims told police over the phone they were being held at gunpoint by the shooter but have yet to give officers any suspect information.

Police have not yet said where the victims were shot.

Officers are canvassing that area looking for witnesses or any surveillance video.