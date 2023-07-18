The man accused of a deadly DUI crash in east central Fresno has pleaded not guilty.

Man accused of deadly DUI crash in east central Fresno pleads not guilty

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man accused of a deadly DUI crash in east central Fresno has pleaded not guilty.

Shawn Davari made an appearance in court this morning.

Police say he was driving drunk back on July 4 when he ran a stop sign at Clinton and Armstrong, hitting a car driven by 80-year-old Joe Castro.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Davari is facing several felony charges, including vehicular manslaughter.

He's due back in court on August 8.

For news and weather updates, follow Tiffany Olin on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.