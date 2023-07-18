WATCH LIVE

Man accused of deadly DUI crash in east central Fresno pleads not guilty

ByTiffany Olin KFSN logo
Tuesday, July 18, 2023 7:56PM
Man accused of deadly DUI crash in EC Fresno pleads not guilty
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man accused of a deadly DUI crash in east central Fresno has pleaded not guilty.

Shawn Davari made an appearance in court this morning.

Police say he was driving drunk back on July 4 when he ran a stop sign at Clinton and Armstrong, hitting a car driven by 80-year-old Joe Castro.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Davari is facing several felony charges, including vehicular manslaughter.

He's due back in court on August 8.

