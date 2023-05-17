79-year-old suspect in east central Fresno homicide to appear in court

The man accused of a deadly shooting over the weekend in east central Fresno is set to face a judge for the first time.

Investigators say the shooting was likely related to a disturbance between two neighbors.

79-year old Ira Lewis is set to be arraigned in Fresno County court at 8:30 Tuesday morning after being charged with murder.

Police say he shot and killed a man just after 10 Saturday morning on Dakota and Hayston Avenues.

Officers found the victim lying in the front yard of a home with multiple gunshot wounds.

He later died at the hospital.

That victim has not yet been identified.

