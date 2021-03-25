Man arrested in connection to deadly Fresno shooting at homeless encampment

The CHP says the suspect was arrested less than a mile away from where the shooting happened Saturday. The shooting happened down at the end of the road just past where the motorhome is in the video. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/KsokrukIpK — Jessica Harrington (@JessicaABC30) March 25, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers have arrested a man they believe is connected to a deadly shooting that occurred last weekend.Officers responded to a homeless encampment on Harvey and Maple Avenues, just south of Highway 180, to make the arrest on Thursday morning.The CHP said the suspect is a man in his 30s. The relationship between him and the victim, 49-year-old Ray Stewart, wasn't immediately clear.Stewart died on Saturday after he was shot multiple times at a homeless encampment in the area of Harvey and Winery Avenues.Another man was also shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.The Fresno Police Department was initially informed of the call, but CHP took over due to the encampment being on state property.