3 displaced after fire damages east central Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Flames and smoke damaged a house in east central Fresno on Wednesday morning, leaving three people without a place to stay.Firefighters were called to a house on University Avenue near Maple Avenue, across from Norseman Elementary School, just before 3:30 am.Fire crews arrived to find flames coming out of a front window. The fire left two rooms charred, and the rest of the house had significant smoke damage.The three people living inside were able to get out safely with their two dogs. They are now getting help from the Red Cross.A cause for the fire is under investigation.