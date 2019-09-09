fire

East central Fresno house fire leaves thousands of dollars in damage

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people in east central Fresno had part of their home damaged after it caught fire on Sunday afternoon.

The Fresno Fire Department was called out to Grant Avenue near Barton just after 1:30 p.m.

Officials say there was debris that caught fire outside of the house and it spread through an open window into the dining room.

One person was asleep inside the house at the time of the fire but neighbors woke him up and got him to safety.

Authorities were able to quickly contain the fire, and estimate the flames caused $10,000 in damages.

The three residents can return once fire officials deem the home safe.
