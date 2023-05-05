Several hospitalized following shooting and chase that ended with crash in east central Fresno

Several people are in the hospital after a shooting and pursuit that ended with a car crash in east central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --

It started at Tyler near Fresno Street before midnight Thursday.

Authorities say officers received a shooting call in the area.

They found two homes on Tyler that had been hit by bullets, but no one was hurt.

Then officers spotted the suspect's car and tried to chase it down.

Three men and a woman were inside the vehicle.

Moments later, the suspects' car ran a red light and crashed into a car at Peach and Olive.

Everyone involved was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries.

Police say all four in the suspect's car are in custody.

A gun was also found in that car.