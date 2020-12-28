Woman shot in east central Fresno after argument, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the man who shot a woman in east central Fresno.

Officers responded to the area of Ramona and Ezie shortly after 9 pm Sunday.

They say the shooting stemmed from an argument between the suspect and the victim.

The woman suffered one gunshot wound to her side. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Detectives are asking witnesses to come forward.

At this point, they have not released any further information about the suspect.
