Man shot and killed in east central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in east central Fresno.

A Fresno police officer says it happened around 4 pm when multiple shots were fired at the Valero parking lot on Maple and Shields.

Police say the man was shot while standing with a group of friends in the parking lot. He was put into a car and driven to McKenzie and Fresno, where his friends flagged down an ambulance for help.

The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

Police believe the suspect shot at the victim from a white truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.

Police are working to get the surveillance camera footage from Valero.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Homeless man shot and killed in NE Fresno, police say
Man shot and killed in east central Fresno, CHP says
Community hosts fundraiser for trainer Rhonda Murphy
Fresno CEO appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom
Police asking for help finding suspect in SE Fresno robbery
Visalia reopens playgrounds, park bathrooms and athletic fields
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Show More
COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expanding in Merced Co.
Fresno's Forestiere Underground Gardens reopens
Strong quake shakes Japan; minor injuries, no major damage
Spectators from abroad to be barred from Tokyo Olympics
Friday Night Football: Clovis North take on Clovis East
More TOP STORIES News