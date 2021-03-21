Man shot and killed in east central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in east central Fresno.A Fresno police officer says it happened around 4 pm when multiple shots were fired at the Valero parking lot on Maple and Shields.Police say the man was shot while standing with a group of friends in the parking lot. He was put into a car and driven to McKenzie and Fresno, where his friends flagged down an ambulance for help.The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center, where he later died.Police believe the suspect shot at the victim from a white truck.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.Police are working to get the surveillance camera footage from Valero.