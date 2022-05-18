Cousin of former Bulldog Davante Adams shot and killed in East Palo Alto

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man shot and killed in an East Palo Alto shooting Tuesday night has been identified as the cousin of Raiders wide receiver and former Fresno State player Davante Adams.Police responded to a Shotspotter activation just after 6 Tuesday night.They found Ralph Fields Jr. at Jack Farrell Park.He was taken to the hospital by ambulance but died from his injuries on the trip there.Two other shooting victims showed up at a nearby firehouse and were also taken to the hospital.There was also a fourth person shot but they did not request treatment.Investigators say it appears the shooting was a targeted attack and not a random act.