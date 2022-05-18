Cousin of former Bulldog Davante Adams shot and killed in East Palo Alto

(Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man shot and killed in an East Palo Alto shooting Tuesday night has been identified as the cousin of Raiders wide receiver and former Fresno State player Davante Adams.

Police responded to a Shotspotter activation just after 6 Tuesday night.

They found Ralph Fields Jr. at Jack Farrell Park.

He was taken to the hospital by ambulance but died from his injuries on the trip there.

Two other shooting victims showed up at a nearby firehouse and were also taken to the hospital.

There was also a fourth person shot but they did not request treatment.

Investigators say it appears the shooting was a targeted attack and not a random act.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnohomicide
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fresno State task force: Madden's name should be removed from library
Madera family plans to rebuild after brush fire damages multiple homes
Police identify 27-year-old killed in northwest Fresno shooting
Biden invokes Defense Production Act for formula shortage
Man found shot to death in Fresno grocery store parking lot
Multiple displaced after brush fire impacts Madera homes
38-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Merced
Show More
No jail time for drunk driver in deadly Highway 180 collision
US Soccer reaches equal pay agreement for men's, women's teams
Fresno Co. correctional officers share anger with Board of Supervisors
Pentagon now reports about 400 UFO encounters
Taylor Swift receives honorary degree from NYU
More TOP STORIES News