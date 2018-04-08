Eastbound lanes of Bullard near Highway 168 back open after crash involving a stolen vehicle

The eastbound lanes of Bullard near Highway 168 are back open tonight after a crash involving a stolen vehicle.Clovis Police officers say the two people in a stolen car led officers on a chase, refusing to pull over.The chase ended at the off-ramp of Highway 168 at Bullard shutting down Bullard for more than an hour.The chase ended when the stolen car collided with another vehicle.The two people inside the stolen vehicle ran from the scene but were detained.It is not clear if they were taken into custody.