easter

Many Central Valley parks closing for Easter weekend to avoid spread of COVID-19

As the number of COVID-19 cases rise, Fresno City and County officials are cracking down, closing parks to enforce social distancing.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With Easter weekend fast-approaching, some Central Valley counties and cities are completely closing their parks to prevent large gatherings and the possible spread of COVID-19.

Parks up and down the Central Valley are taking precautions by closing down things like playground equipment and basketball courts, but these cities and counties are completely shutting down their parks for the Easter weekend.

City and County of Fresno
All city and county parks in Fresno are closed for Easter weekend. Officials are asking for voluntary compliance but did say that the order could be enforced by law enforcement if needed.

RELATED: Local leaders worried that Easter weekend could lead to greater COVID-19 spread

City of Visalia
All parks in the city of Visalia will be closing on Friday, April 10 at 10 pm and will not reopen until Monday at 6 am.

City of Madera

All city-owned parks in Madera will close on Friday, April 10 and will remain closed through Sunday, April 12.

City of Sanger
All city parks will be closed on Sunday, April 12. No social gatherings will be permitted, regardless of size, and the order will be enforced.

City of Selma
All park amenities are closed for Easter weekend.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakeastercovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EASTER
No citations issued at city parks over Easter weekend
At least 6 dead as tornadoes sweep through US south
No crowds at Fresno parks on unusual Easter Sunday
Baby chicks explore Willis Tower in Chicago
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Small Valley businesses struggle to survive as federal loans dry up
Central California coronavirus cases
Man who was Fresno's first COVID-19 case donates plasma to save others
Early jail releases in Tulare Co. include some domestic violence suspects
New study says the southwestern US is in a 'mega drought'
Millions of Americans find their relief money in payment purgatory
One person killed in crash just outside Visalia
Show More
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police
21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
Fresno Chaffee Zoo mourns death of 49-year-old orangutan
More TOP STORIES News