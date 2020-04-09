Coronavirus: List of Central CA churches holding Easter services online

Here are some Valley churches offering online services during the week of Easter Sunday, and where you can find their broadcast.
FRESNO COUNTY
CrossCity Church, Fresno
They are a non-denominational church, committed to Christianity as it is expressed in the Bible. Experience the Resurrection as they did in Luke 24:1-3
Easter Sunday service hours: 7 am (Sunrise Service), 9 am and 11 am
Click here to watch their service.
Grace Bible Church, Fresno
Grace Bible Church in Fresno, California, is a local, independent church dedicated to glorifying God by faithfully declaring the Truth of His Word to men, women, and children. They seek to share the Good News of God's saving grace and equip Christians to grow spiritually through a knowledge of God and His Word.
Easter Sunday service hours: 9:30 am - 11 am
Click here to watch their service.
Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Fresno (English Mass)
Easter Sunday service hours: 10 am
Click here to watch their service.
Saint John's Cathedral, Fresno (Catholic Mass in English and Spanish)
Easter Sunday service hours: 9 am live on Facebook in English, posted to web by 10 am
Misa de Pascua en Español en vivo desde Facebook a las 7:30 am Poste en línea 10 am
Click here to watch their service.
Northpointe Community Church, Fresno
They believe in creating a positive faith environment where non-churchgoers are encouraged to become fully-developing followers of Jesus Christ at every stage of life.
Easter Sunday service hours: 9:30 am, 11:15 am, 5:30 pm
Click here to watch their service.
Peoples Church, Fresno
Easter Sunday service hours: 9:30 am, 11 am, 12:30 pm
Click here to watch their service.
Riverpark Bible Church, Fresno
Their mission is that as they look at the challenges before them, they are ALL-IN as Christ's Church, fully committed to the work and ministry of Jesus Christ. Their passion is that you will fully engage in worship and in the work of ministry he has called you into!
Easter Sunday service hours: 10:30 am
Click here to watch their service.
Instructions for streaming on Apple TV and Smart TV can be found here.
Saint Rest Baptist Church, Fresno
The mission of the Saint Rest Baptist Church is to be a Christ-centered community that transforms the community through Spirit-filled worship, intimate discipleship, that stimulates influential fellowship, which leads to the advancement of effective ministry resulting in transformational evangelism.
Click here to watch their service.
Sonrise Church of Clovis
Sonrise is a family of believers striving to demonstrate the character and love of Jesus Christ in our homes, church, workplace, and community.
Easter Sunday service hours: 10 am - 11 am
Click here to go to their website.
SouthPoint Church, Fresno
They believe in loving God and loving people in southeast Fresno.
Easter Sunday service hours: 10 am
Click here to watch their service.
The Bridge Church Fresno
They believe God has a purpose for your life, and that you can find hope and joy in Jesus.
Easter Sunday service hours: 9:30 am, 11 am and 9 pm
Click here to watch their service.
The Current. Church Fresno
The Current.Church's mission is to lead people to become fully devoted followers of Christ.
Easter Sunday service hours: 10 am, 11:30 am, 3:30 pm and 5 pm
Click here to watch their service.
The Well Community Church Fresno
Their mission is to connect you to God and to each other. They do that by equipping you with gospel truth so that you can be transformed, and, in turn, help transform those around you.
Easter Sunday service hours: 8:30 am
Click here to watch their service.
Trinity Community Church, Clovis
Trinity is a local church dedicated to bringing glory to God by building up and equipping the Body of Christ to live out the Gospel in every facet of life.
Easter Sunday service hours: 8 am, 9 am, 11 am
Click here to watch their service.
Woodward Park Baptist Church, Fresno
Woodward Park Baptist Church is a community of believers in Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior. They seek to follow Jesus together.
Easter Sunday service hours: 10:30 am
Click here to watch their service.
TULARE COUNTY
Tulare Community Church
At Tulare Community Church, they want you to understand what it means to be a disciple of Jesus and equip you to make disciples in His Name. Be one, make one!
Easter Sunday service hours: 10 am
Click here to watch their service.
Visalia First Assembly of God
They have a vision to bring people out of darkness and into the light. They are people of God's presence, they experience life change as a result, and they value sharing in authentic relationships with each other.
Easter Sunday service hours: 9 am, 11:30 am, 4 pm, 6 pm
Click here to watch their service.
MERCED COUNTY
Gateway Community Church, Merced
Gateway is made up of ordinary people from the community, just like you! They are committed to growing in their love for Christ, each other and their community.
Easter Sunday service hours: 9 am
Click here to watch their service.
Yosemite Church, Merced
Their mission is meeting people where they are and loving them to where Christ wants them to be.
Easter Sunday service hours: 9 am, 11 am
Click here to watch their service.