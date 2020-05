Coronavirus: List of Central CA churches holding Easter services online

FRESNO COUNTY

CrossCity Church, Fresno

Grace Bible Church, Fresno

Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Fresno (English Mass)

Saint John's Cathedral, Fresno (Catholic Mass in English and Spanish)

Northpointe Community Church, Fresno

Northpointe Community Church, Fresno

Peoples Church, Fresno

Riverpark Bible Church, Fresno

Saint Rest Baptist Church, Fresno

Sonrise Church of Clovis

SouthPoint Church, Fresno

The Bridge Church Fresno

The Current. Church Fresno

The Well Community Church Fresno

Trinity Community Church, Clovis

Woodward Park Baptist Church, Fresno

TULARE COUNTY

Tulare Community Church

Visalia First Assembly of God

MERCED COUNTY

Gateway Community Church, Merced

Yosemite Church, Merced

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This Easter Sunday, churches in the Central Valley will use online tools to bring together their communities amid the COVID-19 crisis. As cases of the novel coronavirus rise in counties from Fresno to Tulare and Merced, religious leaders hope to bring some healing and unity on April 12 while also following state and local guidelines on social distancing.Here are some Valley churches offering online services during the week of Easter Sunday, and where you can find their broadcast.They are a non-denominational church, committed to Christianity as it is expressed in the Bible. Experience the Resurrection as they did in Luke 24:1-37 am (Sunrise Service), 9 am and 11 amGrace Bible Church in Fresno, California, is a local, independent church dedicated to glorifying God by faithfully declaring the Truth of His Word to men, women, and children. They seek to share the Good News of God's saving grace and equip Christians to grow spiritually through a knowledge of God and His Word.9:30 am - 11 am10 am9 am live on Facebook in English, posted to web by 10 amMisa de Pascua en Español en vivo desde Facebook a las 7:30 am Poste en línea 10 amThey believe in creating a positive faith environment where non-churchgoers are encouraged to become fully-developing followers of Jesus Christ at every stage of life.9:30 am, 11:15 am, 5:30 pmThey believe in creating a positive faith environment where non-churchgoers are encouraged to become fully-developing followers of Jesus Christ at every stage of life.9:30 am, 11:15 am, 5:30 pm9:30 am, 11 am, 12:30 pmTheir mission is that as they look at the challenges before them, they are ALL-IN as Christ's Church, fully committed to the work and ministry of Jesus Christ. Their passion is that you will fully engage in worship and in the work of ministry he has called you into!10:30 amInstructions for streaming on Apple TV and Smart TV can be found here The mission of the Saint Rest Baptist Church is to be a Christ-centered community that transforms the community through Spirit-filled worship, intimate discipleship, that stimulates influential fellowship, which leads to the advancement of effective ministry resulting in transformational evangelism.Sonrise is a family of believers striving to demonstrate the character and love of Jesus Christ in our homes, church, workplace, and community.10 am - 11 amThey believe in loving God and loving people in southeast Fresno.10 amThey believe God has a purpose for your life, and that you can find hope and joy in Jesus.9:30 am, 11 am and 9 pmThe Current.Church's mission is to lead people to become fully devoted followers of Christ.10 am, 11:30 am, 3:30 pm and 5 pmTheir mission is to connect you to God and to each other. They do that by equipping you with gospel truth so that you can be transformed, and, in turn, help transform those around you.8:30 amTrinity is a local church dedicated to bringing glory to God by building up and equipping the Body of Christ to live out the Gospel in every facet of life.8 am, 9 am, 11 amWoodward Park Baptist Church is a community of believers in Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior. They seek to follow Jesus together.10:30 amAt Tulare Community Church, they want you to understand what it means to be a disciple of Jesus and equip you to make disciples in His Name. Be one, make one!10 amThey have a vision to bring people out of darkness and into the light. They are people of God's presence, they experience life change as a result, and they value sharing in authentic relationships with each other.9 am, 11:30 am, 4 pm, 6 pmGateway is made up of ordinary people from the community, just like you! They are committed to growing in their love for Christ, each other and their community.9 amTheir mission is meeting people where they are and loving them to where Christ wants them to be.9 am, 11 am