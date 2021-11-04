food stamps

Fresno County Department of Social Services warning community of EBT scam

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno Co. Department of Social Services warning community of EBT scam

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new wave of debit card theft is happening all over the state.

Scammers are sending text messages to EBT cardholders pretending to be Social Services requesting information.

The details sought are your card number and PIN, which opens the door for them to access your benefits.

"Nobody employed with the Department of Social Services would ever ask for a client's PIN number or their personal information to access their benefits," says Elisa Gallegos, Program Manager of the DSS Program Integrity Division.

Some of the texts sound urgent with the scammers saying you'll lose your benefits if you don't reply with your card information.

Social Services says it prefers to contact clients by mail or phone and they don't need your account number, they already have it.

"Every scammer attacks differently," Gallegos said. "I don't think they have the knowledge of how much is on each and every card and at what point in time there are benefits there, but they do try to transact as much as they can."

To compensate victims, Social Services can reimburse lost benefits to make sure people on SNAP or other welfare programs do not have to go without.

If you believe you're missing EBT funds or if you've received a suspicious text message, report it to Fresno County Social Services at 1-855-832-8082.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnofood stamps
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD STAMPS
CA WIC benefits temporarily increase for the summer
CalFresh benefits increased 15% through end of June
Non-profit in Brooklyn feeds over 2,000 people a day
Food stamp benefits going up as food prices rise
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
Show More
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
Miracle's holiday cocktail pop-up back at Fresno's Modernist
More TOP STORIES News