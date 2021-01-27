Personal Finance

Emergency state audit of EDD shows poor planning and ineffective management

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An emergency state audit of the Employment Development Department showed poor planning and ineffective management left the agency ill-prepared to help people left unemployed by the pandemic.

The audit revealed, at the beginning of the pandemic, the EDD call center answered less than 1% of the calls it received.

Assemblyman Jim Patterson, (R) Fresno, said, "The auditor found that the call center was essentially worthless."

The state indicated at least $11 billion in fraudulent jobless claims have been paid, while many who qualified for unemployment insurance never received it.

In a letter to Gov. Newsom and lawmakers, State Auditor Elaine Howle said, " EDD responded to the claim surge by suspending its determinations of eligibility for most claimants, thereby compromising the integrity of the UI program."

Patterson believed 2.4 million Californians may be forced to pay back some of their benefits. He explained, "The legitimate ones when the EDD lowered the eligibility requirements are now going to be held to a higher standard and forced to repay."

The audit added the EDD needed to develop a recession plan and start tracking call center issues.

The agency's new director Rita Saenz said the EDD was committed to implementing state recommendations but added, "The government needs to make investments in good times in infrastructure, technology, funding, and staff training."

Patterson said, "We have technology across the board that is failing Californians, particularly in the EDD."

The audit showed weaknesses in processing could lead to a continued EDD backlog of claims. Over 941,000 Californians still awaited their unemployment checks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financefresnounemployment californiaunemployment
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Evacuation warning issued for some residents in Creek Fire burn scar
An Atmospheric River is headed to Central CA. What to expect
Areas impacted by Creek Fire preparing for winter storm to hit
Reckless driver leads deputies on chase through Fresno County
Fresno State wrestler arrested for rape, jail records show
California streamlining vaccination delivery as Fresno Co. asks for more doses
Biden admin to boost COVID-19 vaccine supply amid shortages
Show More
Fresno police chief discusses department's role in enforcing mask guidelines
CA explains changes to vaccine and reopening tiers
Preparations for relief efforts underway with Atmospheric River headed to Central CA
Biden orders end of federally run private prisons
Teenager in critical condition after suspected DUI crash in NW Fresno
More TOP STORIES News