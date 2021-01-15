Many frustrated California workers locked out of unemployment benefits, accused of 'fraudulent activity'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two weeks after 1.4 million Californians lost their unemployment benefits as part of the EDD's anti-fraud efforts, Assemblymember Jim Patterson is demanding answers.He says the move left many with no money to live on and no way to know how long they'll have to wait."Throwing 1.4 million Californians basically into a bin that says you're suspected of fraud and we now have a catastrophe," said Patterson.Patterson says his office has been inundated with frustrated workers after many of them say they were suddenly cut off from their unemployment benefits on New Year's Day."This is another example of the technological failures that the EDD has been warned about for years," said Patterson.A new high-tech verification system called ID.me is causing even more frustration."I haven't received a payment since the 7th of December and I couldn't figure out why," said a frustrated Tarri O'Donnell.Tarri O'Donnell worked as a personal trainer before gyms were forced to close.She recently received a message from the EDD saying her account was suspended because of fraudulent activity.The agency is now requiring everyone to verify their identities in order to restore their benefits."It says I have four hours and 53 minutes of wait time," said O'Donnell.O'Donnell eventually got through."It asked me to hold the phone up to my face and it did a scan of my face."But that's when she got the response she was afraid of."They said they could not verify me based on the phone number and documents."Assemblymember Patterson is offering help for those having trouble getting through to EDD."If we get a call from a constituent we can go to bat for them at the EDD and all of a sudden they'll snap to it to get the situation resolved. It's absolutely backwards," he says.Action News reached out to the EDD about the 1.4 million Californians locked out by the system but have yet to hear a response.