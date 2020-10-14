Hundreds of you have told us about your struggles to get unemployment benefits through California's EDD.
That's why we will be hosting a livestream Thursday, October 15 at 1 p.m. with an expert from the National Employment Law Project, Michele Evermore.
Download our new apps for Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV to watch live and get your questions answered. We will also be streaming at abc30.com/live and the ABC30 Central California app on iPhone and Android devices.
If you would like to submit questions you may do so at the form below and we will try to have as many answered as possible during the livestream.
Questions about unemployment benefits or EDD? Submit now to get answers live from an expert
