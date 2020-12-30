7 On Your Side

Users report EDD website outage, can't log in to accounts

By and Simone Chavoor
SAN FRANCISCO -- Users are reporting difficulty accessing their online unemployment benefit accounts on EDD.ca.gov.

The login page for the California Employment Development Department's "UI Online" now features a yellow warning box that says: "Limited Service: Benefit Programs Online. Some customers are experiencing issues using this service. We're working to restore it as soon as possible. Please check back later."

Users have taken to social media to complain about not being able to access their accounts or certify for benefits. Some say the site has been inaccessible for as long as two days.
