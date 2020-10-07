community

Eddie's Bakery donates $11,000 from cookie sales to Fresno Fire Department

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A bakery in northeast Fresno made a major donation to support firefighters battling the Creek Fire.

Eddie's Bakery near Cedar and Herndon Avenues is donating $11,000 to the Fresno Fire Chiefs Foundation.

The bakery raised most of those funds by selling a special California-shaped cookie to honor the firefighters battling flames across the state.

"We were not expecting the support we got. We were surprised to sell more than 150 dozen, and we're just so proud of the community coming together to show their support and helping us raise money," said Hannah Henry.

The Fresno Fire Department said it's grateful for local businesses' support and say the funds will be a big boost in supporting crew members.

A Fresno restaurant owner is thanking fire crews fighting the Creek Fire with delicious dinners.



Due to COVID-19, the American Red Cross and CAL FIRE officials are asking people not to donate physical items and instead consider making financial donations

