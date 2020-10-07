Eddie's Bakery donates $11,000 from cookie sales to Fresno Fire Department

Eddie's Bakery near Cedar and Herndon Avenues is donating $11,000 to the Fresno Fire Chiefs Foundation.
The bakery raised most of those funds by selling a special California-shaped cookie to honor the firefighters battling flames across the state.
"We were not expecting the support we got. We were surprised to sell more than 150 dozen, and we're just so proud of the community coming together to show their support and helping us raise money," said Hannah Henry.
The Fresno Fire Department said it's grateful for local businesses' support and say the funds will be a big boost in supporting crew members.
