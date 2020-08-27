sports

Edison High football stadium to be renamed after varsity coach, Tony Perry

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The football field at Edison High School is to be named in honor of long-time coach, Tony Perry.

The Fresno Unified School Board voted Wednesday night to name the field after the coach.

Perry coached the varsity football team for several years at Edison High School. He was also a community leader and mentor.

He passed away in November 2017.

It's unclear if a special event will be held for the renaming.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresno southwestfootballhigh school sportssportshigh school football
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPORTS
Steph, Ayesha Curry endorse Biden during DNC
Prison release date set for man who killed Michael Jordan's dad
High school football players carry man in wheelchair up CA summit
Getting COVID-19 may have saved Vikings player's life
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Laura moves inland with 110 mph winds
Hanford teacher arrested for having inappropriate conversations with girls
Domestic violence incidents more severe this summer
NBA, MLB, MLS games postponed amid Jacob Blake shooting boycotts
1 million US workers file for unemployment, down by 98,000
Shots fired at man leaving central Fresno apartment complex
CA preparing for 'twindemic' as flu season approaches, Newsom says
Show More
IRS sending money to millions -- but it's not stimulus funds
Central California coronavirus cases
New bill would create statewide office of suicide prevention to help reduce CA suicide rates
Firefighters battling CA wildfire victims of car burglary
Officials react to court ruling that allows Immanuel Schools to stay open
More TOP STORIES News