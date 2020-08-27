Edison High football stadium to be renamed after varsity coach, Tony Perry

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The football field at Edison High School is to be named in honor of long-time coach, Tony Perry.The Fresno Unified School Board voted Wednesday night to name the field after the coach.Perry coached the varsity football team for several years at Edison High School. He was also a community leader and mentor.He passed away in November 2017.It's unclear if a special event will be held for the renaming.