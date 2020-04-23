CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Unified School District is finding a new way to support parents and students virtually.
"There's a lot of anxiety out there in terms of how to cope in these unprecedented times," said Lead Psychologist with Clovis Unified School District David Weber. "A lot of the ideas they've shared, both students and parents, we wanted to find a way to capture that and be able to share that with our school district community."
When the district switched to online learning, staff wanted to make sure parents had the resources they needed.
"We're trying to be as helpful and as effective as possible in whatever we're doing and knowing this separation is causing for a lot of people some stress and anxiety, and we want to do what we can to reduce that," said Lead Psychologist with Clovis Unified School District Jonathan Logan.
The district is producing short three-minute videos on different topics called "Together, we've got this!". The videos cover everything from how to ease the concerns of your child, to creating a positive environment for your students.
"Maintaining those typical routines, we've had mental health support providers that have talked a little bit about the importance of staying connected and what that looks like while we're social distancing,'" said Weber.
Seven videos have been produced so far, with a new one coming out every "Wellness Wednesday," and more are in the works! Now they want to know what challenges parents are facing and how they can help.
"What's one topic they want to hear about? That's really what we want to with this," said Logan. "This is not about us going, 'what are some topics to talk about?' but listening to our community and finding out what's important to them."
To submit an idea visit the districts website.
Clovis Unified produces new wellness videos for parents, students
CLOVIS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News