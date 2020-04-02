Fresno Unified School District extends school closures for remainder of 2019-2020 school year

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=6069761" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "Out of an abundance of caution, we believe it's most important all of our schools maximize around distance learning," says State Superintendent Tony Thurmond.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Wednesday evening, Fresno Unified School District announced the extension of all school closures for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year.All schools in the district will continue online education. The original story follows below.As the state readies itself for a dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases, measures are being taken to combat the spread."It is incumbent that we prepare for a surge in the number of hospitalizations and the number of ICU patients," says Gov. Gavin Newsom.Gov. Newsom announced on Wednesday that schools in California would remain closed for the remainder of the academic year, impacting more than 6 million students."Out of an abundance of caution, we believe it's most important all of our schools maximize around distance learning," says State Superintendent Tony Thurmond.Thurmond expressed his confidence in school districts despite how challenging this time is. He joined the press conference by phone saying they've been in constant communication with superintendents throughout the state.He's asked everyone to accelerate their efforts in distance learning to make sure students still get a great education."We have to rise to that challenge while our campuses are closed," Thurmond said. "School is not out for the year."After surveying each district's technology needs, the state is working with businesses and philanthropic leaders to give students access not only to devices but to create wifi hotspots for areas that have limited or no access."The California Department of Education is providing training," Thurmond said. "Many have already agreed to accept work in a pass, no pass format. The SAT will no longer be used as a criteria for admissions, as was just announced today by the UC."