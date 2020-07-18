education

Parents react to recent school decisions by Gov. Newsom, local districts

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Classrooms across most of the state will remain empty come fall, and now local school district officials are having to shift their reopening plans for lectures to be all be online for the time being.

"If you want your kids back in school, we need to do whatever is required to get on the state's monitoring list," says Fresno Unified School District Superintendent Bob Nelson.

Newsom's announcement on Friday means that counties on the state's targeted watch list will have to start their semesters with distant learning.

"I'm for it," says Rose Mary Morgan. "I think that's the best thing for students, teachers and everybody at the school."

Mike Peerson says his kids are in Clovis Unified, and while he understands the need for kids to be in classrooms, he would rather districts be safe than sorry.

"I know they're missing classroom experience," he said. "I think as the numbers go up, we need to be more cautious."

However, others aren't too happy, as Laura Maxey hoped to have her kids back in school by August.

"My hope is for choice," she said. "I want either an in-person school or virtual option."

Parents who need to go back to work also say it's a difficult situation as they now need to figure out childcare.

Trisha Veckstead also worries distant learning will impact her son's future.

"I feel like my kids are going to suffer in getting a better education I think they deserve," she said. "We're thinking about college and how is this going to affect that."

The changes aren't expected to be permanent as Newsom says schools can return to modified traditional learning once the county they're operating in has been off the watch list for two weeks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnoclovismaderagavin newsomeducationcoronavirus californiacoronavirusclovis unified school districtfresno unified school district
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
Study Abroad programs canceled, postponed due to COVID-19
FUSD to continue distance learning to begin 2020 school year
UPDATE: Clovis Unified to reopen with online learning after Gov. Newsom's announcement
Local school districts await Gov. Newsom's decision on reopening of campuses
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Traveling nurse who works with COVID-19 patients turned away from Fresno hotel
John Lewis, lion of civil rights and Congress, dies at 80
Central California coronavirus cases
Valley woman arrested for scamming dozens of families by faking cancer for 6 years
Madera police, community continue search for missing 2-year-old
Man shot three times in east central Fresno, police searching for suspects
Woman severely injured after being hit by car in southwest Fresno
Show More
Suspected drunk driver hits cyclist, keeps driving with victim on windshield in central Fresno
Possible DUI driver ejected from car in Merced, airlifted to hospital
Tulare Police investigating officer-involved shooting
Fresno County calls for volunteers to help deal with COVID-19 crisis
2 farm laborers injured in Fresno County drive-by shooting
More TOP STORIES News