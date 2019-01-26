EDUCATION

911 dispatcher assists young boy with homework emergency

Lafayette Police dispatcher Antonia Bundy, helps young boy with homework emergency. (Lafayette Police Department)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. --
A Lafayette Police Department dispatcher gets some extra credit for helping a student with a homework emergency.

The department tweeted out the audio of a 911 call from the young boy on Friday.


Instead of turning the boy away, dispatcher Antonia Bundy stayed on the phone to help him.

"We get a lot of unusual call requests but this one kind of stood out," said Lafayette Police Sergeant Matt Gard.

Bundy has been a dispatcher since April 2016.

"She's very much a dedicated employee, it doesn't surprise us that she goes above and beyond on a regular basis," said Sgt. Gard of Bundy.

Gard says they can't identify the boy because he called from a cell phone that can't be traced.

According to Gard, police think they know what school he may attend and they are trying to connect with him through the school's principal.

"We want to make sure everything is good, and make sure he knows, we appreciate him calling," Gard said.

Police also want to make sure he knows when it's appropriate to call 911.

"He's not going to be in trouble," assured Gard.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
education911 callu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
SPONSORED: Children First: Healthy Choices
5-year-old left on school bus for 7 hours
Local non-profit helping high school students reach new heights
LA teachers back in class Wednesday as union approves deal
More Education
Top Stories
Louisiana shooting leaves 5 dead; manhunt underway for suspect
50-year-old man found dead in Merced house, officers investigating death as homicide
Woman's boyfriend shot to death in front of her during home invasion
Facebook allowed 'friendly fraud' to profit from kids, memo says
Officer charged in Russian roulette-style killing of fellow cop
Trump signs bill to temporarily reopen gov't; wall fight unresolved
Teenager shot in southwest Fresno
'I'm down to the last dollar': Valley federal employees relieved to see government reopen
Show More
What happened after undercover cops took over a 'massage parlor'
7 face federal charges for aiding suspect in Newman Police officer's death
Kaweah Delta is now affiliated with Cleveland Clinic
Mail truck explodes into rolling ball of fire
State Treasurer meets with local leaders about Central Valley housing crisis
More News