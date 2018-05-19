A toast to Fresno State's 'most senior' senior

A Fresno State graduate wanted something more out of retirement.Just like a fine wine, Tom Shudic just got better with time. 70 was a very good year -- to graduate from college.Shudic explained, "I wanted to finally get my degree. I never finished college. I should have, but I went to work for Hughes Aircraft company."41 years later Shudic retired from Hughes as an engineering technician. He said, "I relaxed for a year, and then Elaine kicked me out."Tom's girlfriend, Elaine Moore told him he needed to resume his educational journey. So for the past 2 1/2 years, Shudic drove from Burbank on Mondays and lived with three roommates until driving back on Thursdays.Tom assured me he skipped the frat parties. "No, I didn't have time for that. I was trying to get good grades."Fresno State winemaker Tom Montgomery thought Shudic was a professor when he met him. Montgomery recalled, "I did actually. I was very surprised to find out he was a student."Shudic admitted, "A lot of people have made that mistake."But now Tom Shudic is set to walk, do the wine walk if you will, with a degree in Viticulture and Enology.Enology professor Miguel Pedroza said, "One thing that always amazed me about him was his energy. He's pretty much like a kid."So we raise a glass and toast the Class of 2018's "most senior" senior.