FRESNO STATE

A toast to Fresno State's 'most senior' senior

EMBED </>More Videos

Just like a fine wine, Tom Shudic just got better with time. 70 was a very good year, to graduate from college. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Fresno State graduate wanted something more out of retirement.

Just like a fine wine, Tom Shudic just got better with time. 70 was a very good year -- to graduate from college.

Shudic explained, "I wanted to finally get my degree. I never finished college. I should have, but I went to work for Hughes Aircraft company."

41 years later Shudic retired from Hughes as an engineering technician. He said, "I relaxed for a year, and then Elaine kicked me out."

Tom's girlfriend, Elaine Moore told him he needed to resume his educational journey. So for the past 2 1/2 years, Shudic drove from Burbank on Mondays and lived with three roommates until driving back on Thursdays.

Tom assured me he skipped the frat parties. "No, I didn't have time for that. I was trying to get good grades."

Fresno State winemaker Tom Montgomery thought Shudic was a professor when he met him. Montgomery recalled, "I did actually. I was very surprised to find out he was a student."

Shudic admitted, "A lot of people have made that mistake."

RELATED: DACA recipient's journey to graduation at Fresno State

But now Tom Shudic is set to walk, do the wine walk if you will, with a degree in Viticulture and Enology.

Enology professor Miguel Pedroza said, "One thing that always amazed me about him was his energy. He's pretty much like a kid."

So we raise a glass and toast the Class of 2018's "most senior" senior.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationfresno stategradsgraduationFresno State
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO STATE
Fresno State prepares for Mountain West Opener against Nevada
Bulldogs rout Rockets 49-27 in final non-conference game
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Big names are coming to the Save Mart Center
More fresno state
EDUCATION
Students create board game focused on deportation
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
More Education
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News